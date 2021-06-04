Madhuri Dixit recreates Aishwarya Rai's Kajra Re song from Bunty Aur Babli. Watch video

Actor Madhuri Dixit recreated Aishwarya Rai's moves as fans will see her grooving to the iconic song Kajra Re from the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. The original track had become a hit due to the choreography, music as well as lyrics. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Madhuri, currently a judge on Colors' dance show Dance Deewane 3, will take over the stage along with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande dancing to the song. While Tushar has replaced Abhishek, Dharmesh will be seen instead of Amitabh as the trio recreate the dance sequence.

In the video, shared by a fan account on Instagram, Madhuri is seen dressed in a sky blue lehenga with floral print. She tied her hair in a braid and wore matching jewellery.

In another video, shared by Colors TV on the social media platform, Madhuri is also seen dancing to Bole Chudiyan from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

On her 54th birthday in May, Madhuri had expressed her gratitude to all those who wished her. On Instagram, she posted a video saying, "I wish that you all are safe and healthy. I wanted to thank you all for such warm birthday wishes that you have sent [to] me. Your love and wishes make me feel very special - every single day. I know, the current times we are going through is very difficult. I urge everyone to stay in touch with your loved ones, stay safe, wear your masks, get vaccinated and follow all the Covid-19 guidelines. We need to stay together and be strong to work up this." She had captioned the video, "Grateful for the love & birthday wishes from everyone #ThankYou #Grateful."

Meanwhile, Madhuri will be debuting in the digital world through the suspense family drama series by Netflix, titled Finding Anamika. The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace.

As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actor.

