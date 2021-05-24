Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya celebrate her mother's birthday with pics, cakes
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated her mother's birthday with Aaradhya.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya celebrate her mother's birthday with pics, cakes

  • Aishwarya Rai shared happy family pictures as she celebrated her mother Vrinda Rai's birthday with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:10 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai rang in her mother Vrinda Rai's birthday on Sunday night with cakes, flowers and family. The actor shared pictures from the celebrations as her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya joined in.

One photo showed Vrinda at a dining table, surrounded by three cakes and bouquets of lilies and roses. Aaradhya is seen giving her grandma a hug while Aishwarya holds them tight. Abhishek is seen in a red hoodie, smiling for the picture with his family.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA LOVE YOUUU." Another photo included only Vrinda and Aaradhya and a third featured Aishwarya, Vrinda and Aaradhya. "WE LOVE YOUUU INFINITELY YOU ARE OUR WORLD GOD BLESS YOU OUR ANGEL," she captioned the post.

Aishwarya often posts pictures of Aaradhya, Abhishek and her parents on Instagram on birthdays and festivals. On Mother's Day, she had shared an unseen picture of herself and Aaradhya when she was a baby.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. In a recent interview, Abhishek talked about the time he first met Aishwarya in Switzerland. He said on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, "I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father (Amitabh Bachchan) was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland, because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set hot couple goals at Billboard Music Awards. See pics

He continued, "I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film -- Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya."

