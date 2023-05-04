Aparshakti Khurana recalls worst advice of his career, reveals: 'I told my wife and cried over it'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana opened up on the worst advice of his career. In a new interview, he said that he talked about it to his wife Akriti Khurana and also 'cried over it'. Aparshakti revealed that a person told him that it will be difficult for him to succeed as he is 'very approachable'. He also recalled being asked not to talk to everyone. (Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana reveals the major challenge he faced working on Jubilee)

Aparshakti's first Bollywood project was the sports biopic Dangal (2016). He was also part of Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Stree (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). In 2021, he acted in Helmet, his first film as a solo lead.

In an interview with India Today, Aparshakti said, "I was discussing with someone on how to take life a little ahead. He told me, ‘Bada mushkil hoga tere liye (It is difficult for you).’ I asked why so he said that I am very approachable. He advised me not to talk to everyone. I went back home and cried a little because I thought this was my one plus point in life. I got emotional. I always thought being a people’s person and being present in a conversation physically and mentally is my plus point. I don’t want to be the person who is just physically here but mentally somewhere else. This was the most important thing for me."

He also said, "If I am sitting with somebody, that’s the most important conversation for me at that point of time. I can talk to the security guard of a building and discuss life with him and I love doing it. It is not a personal agenda that makes me a better actor. I don’t have any selfish motive here. It is just the fact that I found that person interesting and good at heart. I found them simple and innocent enough to learn a thing or two so I spoke to him for two hours. So that particular person told, “Aise kaise aage badhega (How will you succeed).” So I told my wife and cried over it."

Aparshakti was last seen in the web series Jubilee, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. It aired on Prime Video on April 7. Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

He also has Stree 2 along with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

