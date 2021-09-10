Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aparshakti Khurana reveals he bought his first condom in college, wearing a helmet

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Aparshakti Khurana talks about his college days, when he bought a condom for the first time.
Aparshakti in a still from his new ZEE5 film, Helmet,

Aparshakti Khurana has shared how he bought his first condom when he was in college. The actor is currently seen in Helmet, a new film that is streaming on ZEE5. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he jokingly said that the film is actually his biopic. Starring Pranutan Bahl opposite him, Helmet shows Aparshakti’s character selling condoms wearing a helmet.

Remembering the first time when he bought a condom, Aparshakti said, “When I went to buy my first packet of condoms, I was in college. In those time, there would be delivery boys who wore helmets and came on their bikes to deliver packages. They used to be in a hurry and delivered packages without taking out the helmet. They would just get off the bike, drop the package and leave without taking the helmet off. So, I quickly went, parked my bike and did not take my helmet off. I bought the condom with my helmet on and came back. Little did I know I’d be doing something similar years later in a film. Only, there I was buying condoms, and I was selling them in the film.”

The actor then started laughing and added jokingly, “It is my real-life story, it is my biopic.”

Aparshakti Khurana also welcomed his first child, daughter Arzoie, ahead of the release of Helmet. Talking about it, he added, “Weird that I had two babies coming out in the same week - one was a film that talked about the importance of the use of condoms and then I also had my daughter. But let me say, we were married for seven years and had safe sex for all these years before we planned this. We planned it only after we were sure of our professional and personal lives.”

