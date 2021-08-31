Aparshakti Khurana shares first photo of daughter Arzoie, as they form ‘happy love triangle’ with wife Aakriti

Aparshakti Khurana, who welcomed daughter Arzoie with his wife Aakriti Ahuja last week, has shared the first photo of the baby on Instagram. Aparshakti posted a picture of Arzoie’s hand, wrapped around his and Aakriti’s fingers, which was taken in a hospital. None of their faces were visible.

“It’s a happy love triangle for life @aakritiahuja #ArzoieAkhurana,” Aparshakti captioned his Instagram post. Many of his colleagues from the film industry showered love. Pranutan Bahl dropped a heart emoji, while Angad Bedi wrote, “Waheguru,” followed by heart emojis and a folded hands emoji. “Congratulations mere bhai,” Siddhanth Kapoor commented.

On Friday, Aparshakti and Aakriti took to Instagram to announce the new addition to their family. “Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana born August 27, 2021,” their identical posts read.

In June, Aparshakti shared on Instagram that he and Aakriti were expecting their first child. He shared a picture of him kissing her belly and wrote, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert.”

Aparshakti, the younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, started his career in films with a supporting role in Dangal. He has also acted in films such as Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Street Dancer 3D. He will be seen next in a comedy titled Helmet alongside Pranutan.

Helmet, directed by Satram Ramani, also features Abhishek Banerjee and Sharib Hashmi. PTI reports that the film is an exploration of small-town naivety and offers ‘insight into a milieu where even accessing a birth-control device is wrought with multiple social challenges and psychological hang-ups’. It is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Zee5 on September 3.

