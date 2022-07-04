Aparshakti Khurana: Spent quality time with my wife on a much-needed break in London

Given a choice, actor Aparshakti Khurana wouldn’t want to be anywhere other than his set, as he loves being in front of the camera. However, everybody needs a short break to recharge and rejuvenate. And this is why Khurana packed his bags and jetted off to London, UK, with his wife, entrepreneur Aakriti Ahuja.

“Though I am striving to get back to work, this break was much needed. It feels amazing,” says Khurana, who just wrapped up shooting for two projects. “Finalising the decision to go on a vacation with my wife did not take me much time. I’m happy that I took this break to spend quality time with her in London, after months of a hectic schedule,” the 34-year-old says.

The two have been spending time doing all the things they love. “We saw an award winning Broadway show, called The Book of Mormon, at Prince of Whales Theatre, and the India-England test match at Edgbaston stadium. We wanted to utilise this small period between projects to do such fun things. And I’m glad we could fructify this plan,” says the Helmet (2021) actor.

The couple, who became first-time parents in August 2021, have taken this holiday without their daughter, Arzoie. While they are away, she is under the care of her grandparents. “We are terribly missing Arzoie and can’t wait to see her very, very soon,” he shares.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khurana will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller, Berlin, also starring Ishwak Singh, and a period drama series, Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

