Apology clip appears on Aamir Khan Productions' Twitter page after Laal Singh Chaddha row, fans ask if account is hacked

An apology video appeared on the social media pages of Aamir Khan Productions on Thursday night, days after a row over actor Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha. The clip began with the words 'Michami Dukkadam' which roughly translates to 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential'. A voice was heard saying, as words appeared on a black screen, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry." (Also Read | Why Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha flopped)

It also added, "We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes without talking. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being." The video ended with 'Michami Dukkadam'. The theme from actor Shah Rukh Khan's film Kal Ho Na No played as the background music.

Reacting to the video, a person tweeted, "Hacked For Sure!! Didn't expect this from Aamir...the voice ain't his." Another fan commented, "This account is hacked for sure." "Hack ho gaya kya account (Has the account been hacked)?" asked another Twitter user. "As always, every year, Aamir says Micchaami Dukkadam, the Jain sorry. This time, voiced -- by who?" asked another fan.

Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, the film faced boycott calls on social media. Reacting to it Aamir Khan had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

In 2015, Aamir said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their child. Reacting to the particular interview, Twitter users put up posts using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. The film is Aamir's first in four years. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film crashed at the box office as it earned ₹127 crore in the 20 days since its release. It had a reported budget of ₹180 crore.

