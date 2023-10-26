Apurva trailer: Tara Sutaria plays titular character in hostage drama, Rajpal Yadav seen in a menacing avatar. Watch

After unveiling the intriguing first look, the makers of intense survival thriller Apurva, starring Tara Sutaria, launched the trailer on Thursday. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva is touted to be a story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live. Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa are also a part of the thriller. (Also Read: No, Tara Sutaria not roped in for Aashiqui 3, director Anurag Basu clarifies| EXCLUSIVE)

Tara Sutaria is touted to be in a never-seen-before avatar in Apurva

Taking to Instagram, Tara treated fans with a glimpse of her never-seen-before avatar. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, “If fierce had a name, it would be Apurva. A fight for survival like no other, watch this wild and gritty tale only on @disneyplushotstar from Nov 15. #Apurva #ApurvaOnHotstar.”

The trailer starts with Tara’s character, who is madly in love with to-be husband, Siddharth (Dhairya Karwa). Their romantic life drastically changes when Apurva gets kidnapped. The engrossing visuals showcase a dramatically raw and fierce transformation of Tara, who draws onto her inner strength to survive and live.

As soon as the trailer was released, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Malaika Arora wrote, “Can’t wait to watch it @tarasutaria “ One of the users wrote, “Apurva killing it.”

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said, “Apurva was a great opportunity to bring an adrenaline pumping, powerful story to life. Audiences will see a dramatically strong transformation of Tara and for the first time, we will see Rajpal Yadav in a deadly role. He will surprise fans with this new avatar! Abhishek brings a unique brand of memorability to all his characters, and I feel what he has done in Apurva will catapult him even further. It was a memorable experience working on this story with such creative stalwarts like Murad bhai, Star Studios and Disney+ Hotstar, who have given me a great platform to tell this thrilling story in the way I envisioned it.”

Talking about headlining this project, Tara Sutaria shared, “I am overwhelmed by the immense love and appreciation that our first look has received. Apurva has been the most challenging and rewarding experience for me with regard to performance and it is also starkly different from any role I’ve played before. The fierceness and power of this character is what drew me in from the beginning! This is the role I’ve longed for since I began my career, and I can’t wait for the audiences to watch the film from November 15, on Disney+ Hotstar.”

“It is always important to keep trying to innovate and do something different no matter what stage of life you may be in. I was looking for a role that I’ve never done before, something that can shock today’s audiences who are always looking for something new and Apurva was just the right story for me to be a part of which is releasing from 15th November on Disney+ Hotstar!,” said Rajpal Yadav, whose menacing avatar will take audiences by surprise.

Abhishek Banerjee stated “This is one of the most fearsome characters I’ve played so far and to bring the necessary level of evil and menace in each scene was quite challenging but it was a great journey working with such an exemplary team! I am very excited for audiences to watch Apurva from 15th November on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Apurva will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.

