Aradhana Sharma: I got a break because many actors left Mumbai after lockdown

Actor Aradhana Sharma, who will next be seen in films like Tiku Weds Sheru and Dog, calls it sheer destiny to have found work during the first lockdown that eventually kick-started her career in the entertainment industry. “I hail from Ranchi, was in Pune for studies and simultaneously trying to find work in the industry as I had done a couple of reality shows including Spiltsvilla X2. During the first lockdown in 2020, everything was closed and many young actors had left Mumbai. It was then I got my first acting break, which was a cameo in Aladdin: Naam toh.... that was the beginning as what followed was more shows like Hero Gayab Mode On and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Soon the dots connected and there was no looking back. It was the phase that turned the tables for me,” says Sharma who is in Lucknow shooting for her next web series.

The Channa Mereya actor further adds that competition has gone up after the last few pandemic waves, “After the lockdowns, as the waves have subsided the competition has surely stepped up in comparison to what it was pre-pandemic. It’s not easy to stay afloat here, but all thanks to the makers who gave me work early in my career and I could find my footing in a short time. Whatever the case, one has to put themselves through the grind to earn good work.”

Sharma will be seen playing diverse roles in her upcoming projects. “My next film Dog will see me portraying a homosexual character and it was a real challenge to play the role with absolute conviction. I am glad that the role shaped the way I perceived it as a performer. The film is already being well received at international film fests and is slated for its 2023 release in India.

