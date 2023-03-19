Arbaaz Khan on ex-wife Malaika Arora and him getting trolled, people saying 'they are putting up an act'

In a recent interview, Arbaaz Khan spoke about him and ex-wife and Malaika Arora getting trolled by some, while getting love from others on social media for co-parenting son Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz said 'it doesn't matter what the world says'. The actor-producer said 'people talk on the basis of what they see' him and Malaika doing, when they are are out in the public. Arbaaz asked 'why should someone be surprised' if he speak to his ex-wife? Also read: Malaika Arora says Arjun Kapoor keeps her 'younger'

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan with their son Arhaan Khan in an old photo.

Arbaaz and Malaika married in 1998. They are parents to 20-year old son Arhaan Khan, who studies in the US. After being together for 18 years, the former couple announced separation and were officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz Khan is dating model-actor Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

In a new interview with ETimes, Arbaaz Khan was asked how he felt when Malaika and him get trolled, to which he said, "It doesn't matter what the world says. People say 'they are putting up an act, they are doing this, doing that'. Honestly, we don't have to deal with these people. People talk on the basis of what they see us doing outside, in front of cameras. These people aren't present with us in our home, to see what we do there. It's not like we behave a certain way when we are out in the public. We celebrate Arhaan's birthday together. I am constantly in speaking to Malaika regarding my son's work, his career or his responsibilities and needs. I am constantly in touch with her. And why not? Why should someone be surprised if I speak to my ex-wife about my son's life in university to keep a check on his needs. If his phone is busy, the next person I will call is his mother, my ex-wife."

He further said, "People are really naïve if they think that Malaika and I have separated and we will only look out for ourselves. It doesn't happen like that. If parents who are separated, stop talking to each other it might end up causing trauma to the child, maybe to some extent. Thankfully, our family doesn't have that fear. Arhaan has accepted that his father has moved on, his mother has moved on. He is doing fine, too."

Arbaaz was last seen in the thriller web series Tanaav, which is an adaptation of an Israeli show Fauda. Malaika was last seen in her OTT reality show, Moving In With Malaika.

