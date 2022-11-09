Arbaaz Khan says he and ex-wife Malaika Arora have grown to appreciate each other's choices

Actor Arbaaz Khan has opened up about his divorce and present equation with actor and ex-wife Malaika Arora and commented that both of them have become more acceptable about a lot of things. He also revealed that both of them have grown to appreciate each other's choices and hope to provide their common focus on their son Arhaan Khan.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when asked if he agrees with Malaika's recent comment that her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz has become much better after divorce, Arbaaz paused for a moment and added in an affirmative fashion that yes, they have a child together so they have to be in a nice state of mind. Arbaaz said, "We’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… a lot of things." He further added, "We’ve got to move on in life... we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve to any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up.”

Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998. They are parents to a 20-year old son named, Arhaan Khan. After being together for 18 years, the couple announced their separation and got divorced in early 2017.

Currently Arbaaz Khan is dating Giorgia Andriani whereas Malaika Arora is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. On the work front, Arbaaz is starring in the thriller series Tanaav, which is an adaptation of an Israeli show Fauda. Malaika was last seen as a judge in the popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer.

