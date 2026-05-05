Archana Puran Singh cheers as son Ayushmaan's girlfriend Samiksha moves in with them, brings coffee machine as ‘dahej’

Months after their elder son Aaryamann Sethi moved in with his girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani, Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh’s household has welcomed another new member. This time, it is their younger son Ayushmaan Sethi’s girlfriend, Samiksha, who has moved in, and Archana welcomed her with loud claps and visible joy.

Ayushmaan Sethi's girlfriend Samiksha moves in with his family

Archana Puran Singh in awe as son Ayushmann Sethi carries girlfriend in his arms.

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Aaryamann’s latest vlog offered a glimpse into Samiksha’s big move into her boyfriend Ayushmaan’s home. The video showed them collecting the remaining belongings from her house, including a large coffee machine that Samiksha was carrying. While playfully showing it to the camera, she quipped, “This is dahej (dowry).” Aaryamann added with a laugh, “My father badly needs this coffee machine.”

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{{^usCountry}} As they arrived at the house, Ayushmaan picked Samiksha up in his arms and carried her inside. Watching from the balcony, Archana clapped and beamed at the sweet moment, exclaiming, “Look at this, oh my God.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As they arrived at the house, Ayushmaan picked Samiksha up in his arms and carried her inside. Watching from the balcony, Archana clapped and beamed at the sweet moment, exclaiming, “Look at this, oh my God.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Samiksha recounted the incident to Parmeet, saying, “He brought me all the way up to the sofa because he was saying when mom and dad got married, he picked mom up four floors.” Parmeet jokingly responded, “You do all kinds of idiotic things when you’re young.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Samiksha recounted the incident to Parmeet, saying, “He brought me all the way up to the sofa because he was saying when mom and dad got married, he picked mom up four floors.” Parmeet jokingly responded, “You do all kinds of idiotic things when you’re young.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans were delighted by the heartwarming gesture. One commented, “Such a sweet gesture towards his girlfriend. Really sweet. Parmeet sir set a good example of how to treat apni pasandida aurat (favourite woman).” Another wrote, “Ayushmaan picking his girl up took my heart.” A third added, “Always liked Ayushmaan for his cuteness and now look at the romantic gesture he pulled off.” Another comment read, “So cute. Such a beautiful couple.” About Ayushmaan Sethi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were delighted by the heartwarming gesture. One commented, “Such a sweet gesture towards his girlfriend. Really sweet. Parmeet sir set a good example of how to treat apni pasandida aurat (favourite woman).” Another wrote, “Ayushmaan picking his girl up took my heart.” A third added, “Always liked Ayushmaan for his cuteness and now look at the romantic gesture he pulled off.” Another comment read, “So cute. Such a beautiful couple.” About Ayushmaan Sethi {{/usCountry}}

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Ayushmaan is an aspiring actor. He has revealed in vlogs that he ranked among the top 100 students globally in his Class 12 exams and even received an offer from an Ivy League institution. However, he chose to turn it down to follow his passion for acting. Archana has also shared that her son has faced multiple rejections at auditions but continues to persevere. Speaking about his goals, Ayushmaan told Instant Bollywood, “I want to make my parents’ name more famous, and I want to make good movies and do good work. This is my goal.”

Archana Puran Singh began her YouTube journey in 2024, sharing videos about family travels and food challenges. Her content quickly gained popularity, and later, Aaryamann also started his own vlogs, offering fans a peek into his life and work.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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