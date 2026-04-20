‘Nobody is offering me roles’: Archana Puran Singh says The Kapil Sharma Show cost her films

For an actor with over four decades in Indian cinema, Archana Puran Singh’s relationship with success has been anything but straightforward. In a recent interview with News18, the veteran star revealed how her wildly popular television run inadvertently became a roadblock to the very career she had built her name on. (Also read: Archana Puran Singh slams ‘kanjoosi’ mindset on film sets, flags 13-14 hour shifts and lack of meal breaks for crew )

Archana Puran Singh on losing film roles

Archana Puran Singh reflects on the challenges of balancing TV success and film career. (Instagram)

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Archana joined the show in 2019, stepping in for Navjot Singh Sidhu, and quickly became a fan favourite. However, the demanding shooting schedule left her with little room to take up film projects. She shared that she had to turn down multiple offers over the years, including an international shoot that required her to be away for nearly a month, as she couldn’t commit due to her television schedule. Over time, these repeated refusals led to fewer film offers coming her way.

Reflecting on how she is perceived in the industry, Archana expressed disappointment over being typecast. “No matter how much I try, I’m not being able to convince filmmakers. Nobody is offering me roles. They aren’t very convinced that I’m an actor. They still think that I’m somebody who sits on a chair and laughs,” she said.

Archana Puran Singh’s role in Toaster

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{{^usCountry}} Archana Puran Singh recently took on a quirky yet important role in Toaster, marking her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao, who has also turned producer with the project. She shared that the film came her way after he noticed her work in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was their first professional association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Archana Puran Singh recently took on a quirky yet important role in Toaster, marking her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao, who has also turned producer with the project. She shared that the film came her way after he noticed her work in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was their first professional association. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Archana explained that their earlier collaboration played a key role in her being cast in Toaster, adding that she hopes this project opens doors to more opportunities in the future and leads to further films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Archana explained that their earlier collaboration played a key role in her being cast in Toaster, adding that she hopes this project opens doors to more opportunities in the future and leads to further films. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite a long and varied career, she feels her image as a comic personality has overshadowed her acting range. Archana made a strong impression early on with a lead role opposite Naseeruddin Shah in Jalwa, before transitioning into supporting roles. Over the years, she appeared in popular films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan, often in comic parts that further reinforced her on-screen persona.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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