Archana Puran Singh recalls feeling alone, weak during pregnancy; Parmeet Sethi admits he was an ‘absent, bad father’

Archana revealed that Parmeet was not supportive during her first pregnancy and that she often felt alone at the time. She recalled an incident when Parmeet went to play football while she was pregnant and unwell. Archana also shared that Parmeet did not want children initially and said she now understands that his behaviour stemmed from a “lack of knowledge”.

Actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for 34 years. The couple recently started a new YouTube series in which they go on dates and talk about their life after marriage. In a recent vlog, they opened up about her unplanned pregnancies and raising their children.

Parmeet admitted that he did not realise how life changes completely after having children. When Archana questioned how his life changed, pointing out that he was absent during the first two to three years of their firstborn Aaryamann’s life, Parmeet confessed, “I was a very bad father. I was an absent father. I used to meet Aaryamann in guest appearances because I was shooting. But when I saw you were pregnant for the second time, I realised that Aaryamann’s attention would be shifted to someone else. That’s when I decided to take him under my wing. That’s when I started spending time with him, playing with him. I became his father in the true sense.”

Archana recalled that she and her mother were the ones who raised Aaryamann. She added, “Just like you were not aware of what I was going through during my pregnancy, you didn’t pay attention to what a woman goes through after the baby is born. I was very weak at that time and it took a lot of strength to recover, and you were missing. I used to wake up six times at night to check on and feed the baby. I kept thinking, why isn’t Bittu (Parmeet) sharing my load? Then you convinced me, ‘What can I do? I can’t feed the baby.’”

Parmeet further admitted that he did not help Archana during Aaryamann’s early years. He said, “At least for the first three years of Aaryamann’s life, I didn’t help you at all. I only changed his nappy a couple of times. I am admitting it.” He also spoke about how Archana struggled to balance motherhood and being a wife. Archana recalled how Parmeet would get angry when she refused to go out for dinner because she was exhausted from cooking for and looking after the children.