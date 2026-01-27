Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi reveal hiding their marriage for 4 years due to Bollywood's ‘sick, nonsense’ trend

Apart from their popular family vlogs, Archana and Parmeet have started a new series in which they go on dates and talk about their love story and marriage over the years. In a recent episode, the couple opened up about how they secretly got married and hid their relationship from friends and the public because of a prevailing trend in Bollywood.

There was a time in the film industry when marriage often meant fewer roles for female actors. Archana Puran Singh recently recalled how she and her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi , kept their marriage a secret for four years because of what she described as this “nonsense trend”.

Archana revealed that they never told their friends about the wedding, and no one suspected anything as they were already in a live-in relationship. Explaining the reason, she said that Parmeet’s parents did not initially approve of their marriage, and there was also a widespread belief in the industry that married actors, especially women, received little or no work.

Parmeet added, “At that time, forget about marriage, even if you were seriously seeing someone, heroines would stop getting work.” Archana agreed, saying, “It was a sick, nonsense trend at that time. Kareena and Kajol have broken that mould. It has changed now. That is why for four years we didn’t tell anyone about our marriage.”

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s love story Archana and Parmeet first met at a friend’s house in 1988, and later began talking when they went to a club together the same night. The following day, Parmeet called her, and they soon formed a close bond. Archana revealed in one of her vlogs that their relationship began as a one-night stand but gradually turned into love.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 1992 and are now proud parents to sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. Apart from acting, they run a successful YouTube channel where they share travel and food-related content.