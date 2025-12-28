Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi fly business as son opts for expensive first class seats: ‘Khud ke paise se’

Celebrity couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi recently gave major proud parent vibes when they revealed that their son Aaryamann and his fiancée Yogita Bihani flew first class to London, while the actors opted for business class. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi share two sons: Aaryamann and Ayushmaan,

Parmeet Sethi on son Aaryamann’s first-class travel

Recently, Aaryamann captured fun moments on his YouTube vlog as he flew to London with his family. In the video, Parmeet shared that he felt immensely proud knowing that his son was flying first class using his own money.

In the latest vlog, it was revealed that while Aaryamann and Yogita upgraded their tickets with their own money, Archana and Parmeet opted for business class. Apart from Archana and Parmeet, Aaryamann was accompanied by his brother Ayushmann and his friend, Sameeksha.

“Aaj mera bachpan ka sapna pura ho raha hai. Maine bachpan se kaha hai ke mujhe first class mein jaana hai. Aur guys sach bataun toh maine app pe dekha aur upgrade was very cheap… Matlab itna cheap nahi tha, but I was like ek baar kar leta hun. So maine apne aur Yogita ke liye first class tickets kharid liye. Toh iss bar papa is going in business class and I am going in first class. I offered him my seat once I realised ke 2 hi seats the, but papa is saying no’ (Today, my childhood dream is coming true. Since I was a kid, I always said that I wanted to travel first class. And when I checked on the app, I found the upgrade was really cheap. I thought, why not try it once. So I bought first-class tickets for myself and Yogita. This time, Dad is travelling in business class, while I’m travelling in first class. I even offered him my seat when I realised there were only two seats, but Dad said no,” Aaryamann said.

Following this, Parmeet was seen saying, “Humne bahut kiya hai. Ab teri baari hai. Isse zyada mujhe khushi ho hi nahi sakti ke mera beta first class mein travel kar raha hai woh bhi khud ke paise se (We have done a lot. Now it’s your turn. I couldn’t be happier that my son is traveling first class and that too with his own money).”

Later, he showed off their seats, and Archana joked that while Aaryamann paid so much money, they were only one seat ahead of them. “Itne saare paise tumne diye. But tum sirf ek kadam aage ho humse,” she said and laughed.

The vlog also captures the couple showing the luxury goodie bag, menu and how comfortable the seats are. Yogita shared that she was happy to take off her shoes, and later showed the food they were served on the flight.

More about the family

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for 33 years, and the couple recently started their own YouTube channel along with their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. In their latest AAAP Ka Parivaar vlog. Earlier, the family revealed that it was only in 2024 that Archana’s son travelled by business class. “Guys, Aaryamann and I are travelling in business class for the first time. So basically, our parents had a rule that they will never give us a business class ticket. They said, ‘You have to earn it’,” Ayushmaan shared. To this, Archana said, “And now, you have earned it”.