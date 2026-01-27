Parmeet Sethi says he once thought he was better than Suniel Shetty while training with him: ‘Left acting class midway’
Before becoming an actor, Parmeet Sethi aspired to be a successful garment exporter, but his business failed. In a recent vlog with his wife, Archana Puran Singh, the actor recalled why he decided to pursue acting and how he once attended the same acting school as Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.
Parmeet Sethi on attending same acting school as Suniel Shetty
Parmeet revealed that the biggest challenge in his relationship with Archana was the fact that he was younger than her and not financially settled. He recalled starting an export business and, after receiving two good orders, planning to set up a factory in Bengaluru. However, all the orders were soon cancelled, pushing him into depression. Despite this, he acknowledged that Archana never gave up on him and stood by him before marrying him.
Parmeet also shared an incident when a producer visited their home to sign Archana for a film and she insisted that she would begin shooting only after the cheque was cleared. The moment fascinated him. He said that watching this made him decide to become an actor because, as he put it, “I only had to sell myself — and that I knew how to do.”
Despite Archana telling him, “I don’t think you can become an actor,” Parmeet chose to follow the path. He joined Roshan Taneja’s acting classes, where Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Thakur were also students. Recalling that phase, Parmeet said, “Mujhe laga Suniel se toh main better hoon… (I thought I was better than Suniel. I knew how to act. So I even left the three-month acting class midway — I was that overconfident. But today, when I watch my old series, I feel so embarrassed).”
About Parmeet Sethi
Parmeet made his acting debut with the television show Kurukshetra in 1994 and later entered Bollywood with the blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where he played Kuljit. He went on to appear in films such as Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Mela, Dhadkan, Lakshya, Badmaash Company and Dil Dhadakne Do. He has also featured in popular shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Pehredaar Piya Ki and web series including Special Ops and Hundred.
