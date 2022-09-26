Archana Puran Singh wants to make a plea for good work just like Neena Gupta: 'As an actor, I feel deprived'

Actor Archana Puran Singh has revealed that people think she is suitable for only comic roles, adding that as an actor she feels 'deprived, cheated'. In a new interview, Archana revealed that her image in a comic role is 'so solid' that even after two decades of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai her character Ms Briganza is still following her. Archana essayed the role of professor Ms Briganza in the film. (Also Read | Archana Puran Singh reveals she doesn't have to suck in her 'stomach for hours' in new look for The Kapil Sharma Show)

Archana also said that as an artiste, she is 'dying to perform', adding that the audience has seen 'just one aspect' of her craft. She also said that she has a serious side and can do 'so much more than just comedy'. The actor added that she can cry and can make people cry too. She said that side of hers ‘is yet to be explored’ and added that it will happen one day.

Speaking with Indian Express, Archana said, “That chhaap (image) is so solid. Also, a lot of people feel that what should they offer me after Ms Briganza. It’s been almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. And the character is still following me. People also feel that I am best suited only for comedy. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated and I have been left yearning for good roles.”

Speaking about Hollywood, she said, “They say if you keep getting the same roles, it means you are very lucky, that people want to keep watching you. However, I feel it’s the death of an actor. I remember Neena Gupta had once posted on social media seeking work, I guess I will take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers.”

Archana made her film debut with Abhishek and then featured in Jalwa opposite Naseeruddin Shah. She was also part of several films such as Agneepath (1990), Saudagar (1991), Shola aur Shabnam (1992), Aashiq Awara (1993), and Raja Hindustani (1996). Fans saw her in comedy roles such as Love Story 2050, Mohabbatein, Krrish, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Masti, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan.

She was also seen in television serials including Shrimaan Shrimati, Junoon and Zee Horror Show. Archana has been part of comedy shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Laughter Champion and The Kapil Sharma Show.

