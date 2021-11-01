Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arjun Kapoor asks fans to be supportive after India loses to New Zealand: ‘Allow them to breathe’

Arjun Kapoor shared a supportive message for the Indian cricket team after they lost against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday.
Arjun Kapoor came out in support of the Indian cricket team.
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Arjun Kapoor defended the Indian cricket team as they lost to New Zealand in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match on Sunday. With this loss, the hopes of India making it to the semi-finals are virtually dashed.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Arjun gave a reminder of how well Team India has played over the last decade and asked fans to be supportive. “Our ego gets bruised if India loses a match let alone two. That’s how well this team has played over the last 10 years or so to bring smiles to our faces and create expectations,” he wrote.

“But let’s not forget these are men who have been playing in a bubble since last year to entertain you & I while being at it... They weren’t at their best today but we as fans have to be at our best to allow them to breathe and learn from a loss or two even... Nobody likes losing but more importantly nobody likes losers who try and get off on other people’s failures either... Grow a pair and be gracious about us not winning to boost our egos,” he added.

Arjun Kapoor shared a lengthy note on Instagram Stories.

India scored 110/7 in 20 overs and lost to New Zealand by eight wickets. Earlier, the Indian cricket team lost by 10 wickets against Pakistan.

Arjun was recently seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in Pavan Kirpalani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police. He will be seen next in Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Ek Villain Returns.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor recalls being a ‘terrible assistant’ on Kal Ho Naa Ho: ‘I used to sleep off on set’

Talking about the film, Arjun had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s a nice big ensemble entertainer, you know, the popcorn summer blockbuster. For me, I have grown up watching that kind of cinema, I have grown up enjoying Mohit’s films. He is such a balanced director. He understands the mainstream audience as well as today’s sensibility. We have got good music, action and all the trappings of making a credible entertainer. So I am really excited.”

