Arjun Kapoor buys new Mercedes-Maybach worth 2.43 crore, months after buying Land Rover Defender. See pic

Arjun Kapoor has bought yet another car. Fans clubs have shared picture of the actor getting possession of his new Mercedes-Maybach SUV. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor has bought yet another car, and this time, its a Mercedes. The actor has reportedly purchased a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV. A picture of the actor with his new car was shared by fan accounts. 

In the picture, a casually dressed Arjun stood in front of his blue SUV and posed for the camera. According to News18, the car is worth 2.43 crore. The car is also among the ‘luxurious SUVs in the world'. 

 

The Bhoot Police actor's latest purchase comes a few months after he was spotted in his new Land Rover Defender. In April, he was photographed in a dull golden colour car. Arjun had previously bought a Maserati Levante, on the occasion of his 32nd birthday. 

Besides Arjun Kapoor, his friend, actor Ranveer Singh also reportedly bought a new car this year. He got his hands on a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition worth 3.43 crore (ex-showroom) in May this year. Kartik Aaryan too bought a Lamborghini Urus earlier this summer, soon after he recovered from Covid-19. 

Arjun has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bhoot Police. The actor shares the screen with Saif Ali Khan for the first time. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. 

Also read: Saif Ali Khan cracks up as Arjun Kapoor correctly guesses right way to cheer up Kareena Kapoor: 'Take her to London'

Arjun told Pinkvilla that Saif was one of the main reasons he signed the film. “I took it on because of him. I got excited about working with him,” he said. In the same interview, Saif shared his reaction on learning that Arjun was being cast with him. “They came up with Arjun and I thought it was brilliant. And he went on to like it and get excited about it,” he said. 

Bhoot Police marks Arjun's third release this year, following Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in March, and Sardar Ka Grandson in the summer.

