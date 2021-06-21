Arjun Kapoor dedicates new tattoo to sister Anshula: ‘We have gone through everything together’

Arjun Kapoor got a new tattoo on his left wrist. He got the letter A inked, along with a ‘spades’ symbol, signifying the Ace of Spades. He dedicated it to his sister, Anshula Kapoor, whom he called the ‘ace up (his) sleeve’.

Taking to Instagram Reels, Arjun Kapoor shared a video of himself getting the tattoo and tagged Anshula Kapoor. “She is the Ace up my sleeve. @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A,” he wrote.

Commenting on the post, Anshula wrote, “Love you.” She also added heart and infinity emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a heart emoji, while hairstylist Aalim Hakim said, “Wow.”

Fans also showered love. “Omgggg this is absolutely amazing and such a lovely gesture!!! @arjunkapoor,” one commented. “So beautiful bond forever bro sis,” another wrote. “Love to both of u,” a third said.

Speaking about his new ink, Arjun said in a statement, “Tattoos, for me, are deeply personal. Anshula and I have gone through everything together. A is for Arjun and A is for Anshula. We are intertwined by the letter A and to each other. We have promised to look after each other and be there for each other, no matter what. Anshula is my number one human, she is the ace up my sleeve and I decided to ink her initial on my body because of that. I have to admit that this is my favourite tattoo, hands down.”

Arjun has two other tattoos - he has ‘maa (mother)’ inked on his right wrist, dedicated to his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, and the Latin phrase ‘Per Ardua Ad Astra’ on his arm, which means ‘from adversity to the stars’.

Meanwhile, Arjun was seen in two films this year -- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. His upcoming projects are Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.