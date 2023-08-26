Arjun Kapoor calls Malaika Arora's pet ‘real star of your life’ as he reacts to her post amid breakup rumours

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have left their fans wondering if they are together or have broken up. It seems what was assumed to be a breakup was actually a lovers' tiff. After reports of their split and Malaika's post about 'change', now Arjun Kapoor has dropped a sweet comment followed by almost a sarcastic one on Malaika's post about her pet dog Casper. Also read: Reddit notices Malaika Arora unfollowed Arjun Kapoor's family on Instagram amid breakup rumours

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora's post

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to have broken up.

Malaika shared a cute video of her dog on the occasion of International Dog Day, “Celebrating International Dog Day with our favourite, Casper.” The furry animal is seen joining her for various photo shoots in the video.

Arjun first commented on the video, “Handsome boy,” with a heart eyes emoji and a fire emoji. He wrote in another comment, “The real star of your life #casper," along with heart eyes emoji and a heart emoticon. Reacting to his comment, a fan wrote, “You both look good together. God bless you.” Another commented, “thank God u both are together omg.” A fan straightaway asked Arjun, “@arjunkapoor you mean to say that you are not a star in her life?”

One of Malaika's friends wrote in the comments section, “Uffff cutieeee caspoooo.” Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Tia’s fave boy," for Casper.

What led to Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's breakup rumours

Arjun and Malaika's breakup rumours surfaced amid Arjun's linkup with Kusha Kapila, who recently got divorced from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Kusha has denied all such rumours. It is also to be noted that while Arjun is still following Malaika on Instagram, Malaika is not following him and has also unfollowed his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and is also not among followers of his father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun had made their relationship official in 2019. In April this year, Malaika had told Brides Today in an interview on the topic of marriage, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

