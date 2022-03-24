Arjun Kapoor gets teased by paparazzi about ‘becoming a mamu’ as he joins Sonam Kapoor at event, see his reaction

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are now in Mumbai and marked their arrival with a get-together with friends and family as they celebrated a store launch in the city. Anand is an entrepreneur and launched a new shoe store in Mumbai on Wednesday. Among happy family members at the launch, Arjun Kapoor was spotted grinning from ear to ear on being teased by the paparazzi about how he would soon become a mamu (uncle). Also read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make first appearance since her pregnancy announcement, mom-to-be is all smiles. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam announced her pregnancy on Monday with a few pictures of her craddling her baby bump as she lied down with her head on Anand's lap at their London home. Arjun reacted to the post on his Instagram Story, "Good things happen to good people. Time to be a mamu."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of Arjun stopping for a moment to pose for the paparazzi at the store launch was shared online. As a photographer teased him saying “mama ban gaya”, the actor flashed a big smile and continued to grin from ear to ear as he simply walked away.

A fan commented to the video, “His smile at that statement is pretty cute.” Another said, “Wait pehle banne to do (let him become an uncle first).” One more commented, “Ahaaaan that smile @arjunkapoor.”

Sonam's father Anil Kapoor, cousins Anshula Kapoor and Mohit Marwah were also present at the store launch.

Sonam had made headlines on Monday when she penned a note along with pictures of her pregnancy photo shoot. She wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil Kapoor had shared his excitement by sharing a post on Instagram, which read, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!” Cousin Janhvi Kapoor had also reacted to her pregnancy, saying “My heart is so full” on her Instagram Stories. Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja also shared Sonam's pic and wrote on her Instagram page, "Super excited to be a Dadi soon. Can't wait. Love you my Bachaas. God Bless."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON