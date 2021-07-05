Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor introduces Chiraunji from Bhoot Police, talks of unravelling 'supernatural powers' with laughter
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor introduces Chiraunji from Bhoot Police, talks of unravelling 'supernatural powers' with laughter

Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared the first-look poster of his character Chiraunji from Bhoot Police. Earlier, the first-look poster of Saif Ali Khan's character was shared online.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Bhoot Police stars Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in important roles.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming outing Bhoot Police, shared the first look of his character from the horror-comedy on Monday.

The actor took to Instagram to introduce his character Chiraunji from the forthcoming film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

In the first-look poster, Arjun Kapoor has the vibe of an intense young man about him. He is seen wearing an oversized black outfit with a knife-shaped pendant and studded rings. Giving an intense look, he is holding a torch in his hand.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

Earlier in the day, the makers of the movie dropped the first-look poster of Saif's character.

Sporting a leather jacket paired with a black shirt, the poster features Saif in a cool yet intriguing avatar. In the first-look poster, he is seen holding a weapon that seems to help him in catching ghosts.

Bhoot Police is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney Hotstar. The forthcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June.

Bhoot Police was shot in Himachal Pradesh late last year. The upcoming film is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has earlier directed films like Ragini MMS and Phobia.

The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. The upcoming movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

On the work front, Arjun whose last release was Sardar ka Grandson, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, also has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.

