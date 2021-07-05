Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, gives cheesecake a mediocre review

Ira Khan's first Instagram post after her father, Aamir Khan, and his wife, Kiran Rao, announced that they are divorcing, is a food review video. Ira took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video of herself, sampling some Basque cheesecake.

Ira Khan had teased her followers about a 'new review' hours after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's joint statement about their separation. The 'review' turned out to be a video of Ira eating a cheesecake, and in her caption commenting about it. "Burnt Basque Cheesecake - Daniel Patissier. The picture of Zomato is really pretty. And the centre fully fulfills the fantasies from seeing the picture. It melts in your mouth. Not too sweet. The outside though is egg-y. Very evidently egg-y. So I just eat the centre," she wrote. Ira had previously shared a similar video, in which she tried a tiramisu.





On Saturday, Aamir and Kiran announced in a statement that they've decided to separate after 15 years of marriage, and said that their focus would be co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," they said.

On Sunday, a video of them interacting with fans was shared online. In the video, Aamir and Kiran, who are currently working together on Laal Singh Chaddha, reassured fans that they're still 'family'. He said in Hindi, "You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family."

Ira and her brother, Junaid Khan, are Aamir's children from his previous marriage, to producer Reena Dutta.