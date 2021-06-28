Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arjun Kapoor jokes about modelling for Katrina Kaif's beauty label, she says: 'Model for us right away'

Actors Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor indulged in banter on Instagram when Arjun joked about wanting to model for her beauty label and she agreeing to it.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Katrina Kaif owns a beauty label called Kay By Katrina. Arjun and Katrina often interact over Instagram.

Actor Katrina Kaif has finally found a male model for her beauty label, Kay By Katrina, and if you are thinking it's her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal, then you are wrong!

Katrina had received a direct request from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor to cast him as the male model for her beauty brand.

This came after Katrina Kaif extended birthday wishes to Arjun on her Instagram Story, two days ago. Replying to her, Arjun who is known for his witty nature, wrote, "Thank u and as a gift I want u to launch a men's line of @kaybykatrina and make me the face of it..."

Quick to reply, Katrina wrote, "@kaybykatrina is for men also, so you can come and model for us right away."

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif often exchange playful notes on Instagram.

On a related note, this is not the first time that fans got to see the fun bond the two actors share with each other. Earlier, Arjun hilariously trolled Katrina as mango season arrived while promising to eat mangoes with 'as much love as' her.

Katrina's Kay By Katrina beauty label recently made headlines for introducing homosexual models to the brand promotions in order to celebrate Pride Month.

Both remain busy on their respective work fronts; Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in Bhoot Police.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane were 'scared' to film intimate scenes with her in Haseen Dillruba

Katrina has recently started the reading session for Sriram Raghavan's next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She is expected to begin the shoot after she completes Tiger 3.

In addition to this, Katrina will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

