Arjun Kapoor leaves for his birthday vacation with girlfriend Malaika Arora; fans ask 'shaadi kab hai'. See pics

The entire Bollywood seems to be on a vacation these days. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have also joined the bandwagon and left for an unknown location to ring in Arjun's 37th birthday. The two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night. Also read: Malaika Arora surprises boyfriend Arjun Kapoor with an early birthday gift

Arjun was in a blue tee and black denims, paired with a black jacket. He joined Malaika at the airport as she arrived in a separate car in a Christian Dior short dress. She paired it with black boots and a handbag. Fans of the couple showered love on the videos of their departure shared by paparazzi accounts. One wrote, “They look stunning together,” while another asked, “Shaadi kab hai (When's the wedding).” A third one commented, “I am happy for them.”

Three years ago, Malaika had made her relationship with Arjun official on Instagram by sharing a birthday message for him along with a picture of them together as they ringed in his birthday in the US. She had written, “Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing @arjunkapoor…love and happiness always.” The picture showed the two of them holding hands.

Since then, the two have been on numerous vacations and are often spotted together at parties and get-togethers. Arjun also joins Malaika's parents for festive dinners occasionally.

Three years later, the couple continue to go strong and are even thinking about marriage as well. In May this year, Malaika shared their future plans in an interview. She told Bombay Times, "The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’... that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other.”

Arjun will be turning 37 on June 26. He has completed 10 years in Bollywood after making his film debut with Ishaqzaade. He will now begin promotions for Ek Villain Returns and also has Kuttey and The Lady Killer in pipeline.

