Malaika Arora surprises boyfriend Arjun Kapoor with an early birthday gift

Actor Arjun Kapoor will turn a year older on May 26 and he got the sweetest advance gift from his girlfriend Malaika Arora. On Thursday, he took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of a birthday gift sent by Malaika, 72-hours before his big day. Reacting to the sweet surprise, Arjun wrote, “72 hours prior she makes sure she reminds you it’s your bday weekend.” (Also read: Arjun Kapoor talks about 'bad days' in battle against obesity)

Going by the picture, it appears that Malaika has sent a bunch of gifts and other goodies to Arjun. All of them came wrapped in a striped black and white cover. Arjun added the track In da Club by 50 Cent as the background score of the post.

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram stories.

Arjun and Malaika are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for quite a long time now. After much speculations about their relationship, they finally made it official in 2019. While Arjun is 36, Malaika is 48. Their age gap has always been debated among social media users.

Talking about their relationship, Arjun had previously addressed the criticism towards his and Malaika’s 12-year age difference. He told Masala.com, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on,” he added and said it is a ‘silly thought process’ to ‘contextualise a relationship’ on the basis of age.

Arjun will be next seen in The Ladykiller, opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. He also has Kuttey in the pipeline.

