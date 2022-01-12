Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora dispel break up rumours with romantic selfie: 'No place for shady rumours'
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora dispel break up rumours with romantic selfie: 'No place for shady rumours'

Arjun Kapoor has reacted rumours of his break up with Malaika Arora. He shared a new picture with her. Check it out here.
Arjun Kapoor shared a new picture with Malaika Arora.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 06:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday squashed all rumours about his breakup with actor-television personality Malaika Arora. Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a mirror selfie as he posed with Malaika.

In a black and white picture, Malaika Arora stood in front of Arjun Kapoor. She opted for a cropped white T-shirt, dark trousers, sunglasses and kept her hair loose. Arjun wore a white T-shirt, hoodie, and track pants.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all." Reacting to the post, post, Malaika dropped a red heart emoji. Tara Sutaria wrote, "Yes! You guys." Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry posted red heart emojis.

RELATED STORIES

Last month, after contracting coronavirus for the second time, Arjun had shared a post on Instagram. He and Malaika pouted in a throwback photo, dressed in swimwear. He had captioned the post, "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!"

Malaika, to,o had shared the same image on her Instagram and in the caption wrote, "I miss you Mr Pouty @arjunkapoor (PS - My pout is better than yours)... Happy New Year."

Ahead of New Year's eve, Malaika had posted a video on Instagram Reels filled with memories of different months of 2021. It included a snap of her getting vaccinated, a picture with Arjun and stills from workout sessions and vacations. Malaika also included a picture in which she can be seen posing with a bowl full of food.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor shares how actors can make better films with some humility, Anushka Sharma calls it '100% true'

Meanwhile, Arjun will be seen opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar Kapoor in the suspense drama The Lady Killer. The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The Lady Killer is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
arjun kapoor arjun kapoor malaika arora malaika arora
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP