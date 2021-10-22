Arjun Kapoor photoshops himself into Parineeti Chopra's travel pics, calls her ‘World Tourism Ambassador’

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today and its the hilarious Instagram post from her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor that is a sure winner. The actor not just photoshopped himself in Parineeti's pictures from her various trips but also called her the ‘World Tourism Ambassador’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the edited pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Pari you travel the world and I travel with you in your heart. Happy birthday to the World Tourism Ambassador! You deserve the title. @parineetichopra.”

The first picture shows Parineeti posing on a sidewalk and a photoshopped Arjun walking nearby. The second picture shows Arjun also striking a pose along with Parineeti in a park. The third picture has Arjun photobombing her as she clicks a selfie. The fourth is from her latest bunch of pictures from Nepal where she is shooting for a Sooraj Barjatya film, Uunchai. It has Arjun smiling at her as she strikes a pose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several of their fans and friends laughed at the post. Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon shared laughing emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Too cute! that edit tho.” Another dropped a similar comment, “cute editing.” One fan even wrote, “it's me…I am there where ever you are.”

Parineeti's pictures from her travel attract a lot of attention. Recently, Kartik Aaryan had shared pictures from his trip to the hills, where he struck similar to that of Parineeti. She even accused him of copying her but the actor laughed it off and blamed her instead of copying him in a fun post.

Also read: Birthday girl Parineeti Chopra happy that cinemas in Maharashtra are reopening on her special day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti was recently seen with Arjun Kapoor in their second film together, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Dibakar Banerjee film released in theatres in March this year after much delay. The two had made their acting debut with 2012 film Ishaqzaade.