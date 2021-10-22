Birthday girl Parineeti Chopra happy that cinemas in Maharashtra are reopening on her special day

Things are looking up in the film industry with cinemas returning in full force and Parineeti Chopra is especially happy about the latest development as it happens to fall on her birthday.

While cinemas had pretty much reopened everywhere else in the country, the decision to resume operation of theatres in Maharashtra received a major hooray from the film industry while also resulted in back-to-back film announcement.

“It is such a great thing, that in fact on my birthday cinema are opening up again. A lot of good things are happening from October 22 onwards. It just feels good,” shares the actor, who turns 33 on October 22

Currently in Kathmandu, Nepal for the shoot of her upcoming Sooraj Barjatya film, Chopra says that it will be a working birthday for her but that’s exactly how she wants the special day to be.

“I won’t take the day off. I am especially excited for this year’s birthday because first of all I am going to be with my most favourite film crew- Sooraj Barjatya, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika ma’am. Plus I will get to celebrate my birthday in this beautiful location, in this very exotic place,” she says, adding that as actors she feels lucky to get to see such amazing places while on work.

And the actor has another reason to celebrate her birthday this year given that she has had three successful releases with Saina, The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

“All my family and friends have been asking me about what I want as a birthday gift this year and I have told them that 2021 has been a gift for me. It has given me successes with my three films. I wanted the audience’s love back, wanted back the accolades that I used to get. The fact that it has come to me after a wait of 2-3 years is the biggest birthday gift for me,” explains the actor.

And on her birthday wish is to keep the momentum going in the coming years. Chopra will also be seen in Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

“I want 2021 to be the trailer of the rest of my career. It is exactly how I had started my career… I had done amazing successful film and I used to get all the accolades for my performances. 2021 gave me that. As an actor, I want 2021 to be the precursor to the rest. I am doing such amazing, big films. I want next year’s releases to be bigger and better,” she ends