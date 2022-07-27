Arjun Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt's jawline during her pregnancy, says 'kamaal hai’

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of photos of herself on her Instagram handle. Actor Arjun Kapoor complimented Alia on her perfect ‘jawline’ during pregnancy. Last month, Alia announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing a picture of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares pic with Ranbir Kapoor, says she's ‘overwhelmed with all the love' she got post pregnancy announcement

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photos on Wednesday, Alia wrote, “Just another day. Lounging around and promoting Darlings - hope you’re having a nice day. Bye." In the pictures, Alia is seen wearing a white shirt with ripped denim trousers, as she posed for the pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun Kapoor commented, “This jawline during pregnancy. Kamaal hai Alia Bhatt (This is amazing Alia Bhatt). Too gewd." One fan commented, “Pregnancy glow aa raha hai (We can see your pregnancy glow).” Another one said, “Wow Supergirl.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.,

On June 27, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram, by sharing a picture of herself and Ranbir from their sonography session. She captioned it “Our baby ….. coming soon.” In the photo, a happy Alia is seen looking at the sonography monitor.

Alia is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix film Darlings. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings marks the feature film debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. The film is touted as a dark comedy, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. The film will release on Netflix on August 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia also has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in the pipeline. The Tom Harper film will be released on Netflix. Apart from this, Alia is also filming Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with actor Ranveer Singh, which releases in 2023. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON