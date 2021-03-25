Arjun Kapoor remembers mom on ninth death anniversary: 'I hope you are ok wherever you are, I’m trying to be ok too'

Actor Arjun Kapoor got emotional as he remembered his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her ninth death anniversary on Thursday. Mona was film producer Boney Kapoor's first wife. He later married Sridevi.

Posting a picture of his mother, Arjun wrote on Instagram, "It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na..."

Celebrity fitness trainer Vrinda Mehta commented, "She's with you every step of the way." Many of Arjun's fans showered the post with heart emojis.

Arjun's sister, Anshula Kapoor, posted a picture of flowers kept near a framed photograph of their mom. She shared the photo on Instagram Stories and wrote, "9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. Miss you ma."

"9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. I have conversations with you in my heart almost everyday, but I would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with you in person, where I can actually hear your voice. 9 years without you is already a lifetime. I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love.. I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma. #AlwaysAndForever," she added in a separate post.

Last month, Arjun had posted a video on his mom's birthday. In the video, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star said, "It's my mom's birthday today and she would have been very happy to be celebrating with me and making sure that we are all together, but it is what it is. I love her a lot and I know she is around, but there are days when I miss her and I can't even tell her that.. and I tell her that in my own way...but it feels so weird."

"Spend time with your family, spend time with your parents and loved ones... because I keep saying this... we don't realise what life has in store," he had added.