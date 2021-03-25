IND USA
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone put up new posts on Instagram featuring each other.
Deepika Padukone gets cosy with Ranveer Singh as they take Silhouette Challenge but there is a twist. Watch video

Deepika Padukone took up the Silhouette Challenge with Ranveer Singh, but the couple gave it their own playful spin. He, meanwhile, shared cute videos with her. Watch them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:46 PM IST

Deepika Padukone gave the sensuous ‘Silhouette Challenge’ a fun twist, as she took it with her husband, Ranveer Singh. In a video posted on Instagram Reels, she could be seen cosying up to him but when the music transitions, they broke into a game of ‘ring around the rosie’.

“Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh!?” Deepika wrote, along with wink and laughing emojis. Ranveer’s cheeky response was, “Sure, we can call it that,” followed by a smirking emoji.


Meanwhile, Ranveer took to Instagram to share two playful boomerang videos with Deepika. In the first, it looked like she was trying to bite his cheek, while in the second she gave him a kiss. “Pac-Man eats the Dot!” he wrote in his caption, followed by a zany face emoji and a heart. She commented, “Cutie! @ranveersingh,” along with a heart-eyes emoji.


On Wednesday, Ranveer shared candid pictures of him and Deepika, on a set. In one of them, they could be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, while the other two captured them mid-conversation. He captioned his post simply with a heart emoji. She gushed over him in the comments section and called him ‘too handsome’.

Earlier this month, Ranveer and Deepika gave their own spin to the viral Buss It Challenge. Fans loved their fun twerk-off.

Also see: Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in new photos, Saumya Tandon calls her a 'yummy mummy'

Ranveer and Deepika spent the entire Covid-19 lockdown together in Mumbai and would frequently share glimpses of their everyday activities with fans, from cooking to working out together. She told Hindustan Times in an interview that she was lucky that they ‘didn’t get locked down without each other’.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika are awaiting the release of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which will be out in theatres on June 4. The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others, revolves around the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983.

