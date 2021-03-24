Ranveer Singh cannot take his eyes off Deepika Padukone in these new pics

Ranveer Singh is still head over heels in love with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, and these recent pictures are proof of it. The Gully Boy star took to his Instagram page and shared several pictures featuring the Chhapaak star. The pictures seem to have been taken on a set.

The first picture caught the couple in a candid moment, both smiling while gazing lovingly at each other. The following pictures had Deepika and Ranveer seated on a bench chatting with two crew members. The indoor setting featured a big window and chic chandeliers hanging on one side. The actor-couple was seen dressed in casual ensembles. Ranveer shared the pictures with a heart emoji.

Soon enough, the couple's fans showered them with love. "This post made my day!" a fan said. "Loveee," said another. Several comments featuring heart emojis flooded the picture and fan accounts began sharing their favourite picture from the gallery.

Ranveer and Deepika's last film together was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Released in 2018, the couple delivered memorable performances, although they did not have any scenes together. In the same year, the two stars tied the knot.

Through the lockdown, Ranveer and Deepika shared pictures and videos, revealing how they were spending their time in quarantine. Speaking with Hindustan Times last year, Deepika said, "It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for."

The couple will soon appear together in '83, which has Ranveer essaying the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his on-screen wife, Romi. Ranveer also has Sooryavanshi, in which he will be seen in a cameo role; Cirkus, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. Deepika has Shakun Bhatra's untitled next, co-starring Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan; and Pathan, with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

