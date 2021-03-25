Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in new photos, Saumya Tandon calls her a 'yummy mummy'

Shweta Tiwari flashed her enviably toned abs in a series of pictures posted on Instagram. She could be seen posing in orange and white floral co-ords paired with a plain grey tube top. She exuded hippie vibes as she completed her look with a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses.

The photoshoot drew appreciation from many of Shweta’s television industry colleagues. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Those abs mommie,” along with a number of fire emojis. “Ufffffff haawwwtneesss,” Dalljiet Kaur commented. “Your hard work on your body shows. Go roaring yummy mummy,” Saumya Tandon wrote.

Fans also showered love on Shweta. “Ohhhh god.. plzzz stop we cannt handle so much hotness,” one wrote. “U have not aged in last 2 decade’s,” another commented. “Omg unbelievable super mom,” a third wrote.

In the last few weeks, Shweta has been treating fans to glimpses of her photoshoots. Earlier this month, pictures of her in a figure-hugging gown went viral online.

Shweta rose to fame with the popular television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which aired from 2001 to 2008. She played the lead role of Prerna in the serial, which also starred Cezanne Khan, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia. She also starred in shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Baal Veer and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Apart from this, Shweta has also participated in reality shows. She won Bigg Boss 4 and was also a part of dance reality shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Currently, Shweta’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is gearing up to make her acting debut. She will play the lead role in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, the first of a horror franchise. Director Vishal Mishra was impressed with her and said in a statement earlier, “It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hardworking and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai.”

