Arjun Kapoor reveals his acting debut with Govinda in Salaam-E-Ishq was cut from the film

Before making his big Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, Arjun Kapoor had worked in several films as an assistant director. However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he even got to face the camera in one of these films, with Govinda no less. However, the part was eventually cut from the film.

Arjun was born to producer Boney Kapoor and he admitted to growing up around films and cinema as a kid. As a teenager, he assisted Nikkhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho. It was during his stint as an assistant director in his next film, Salaam-E-Ishq, that he got to face the camera.

In a chat with Masala, Arjun talked about his part. “I shot something really sweet with Govinda. He was a taxi driver and I was one of his customers. I was supposed to fall asleep on his shoulder while he is driving the taxi and he kept nudging me to wake up. It was just part of the montage of the introductory song,” he said.

Arjun’s scene was eventually cut from the film but he doesn’t have any qualms about it. The actor said, “I was part of the editing as well so I knew it was never going to make it. It was just a fun thing to do. Thankfully, it got cut but I’m very lucky I technically got to debut with Govinda.”

Salaam-E-Ishq, which released in 2007, was directed by Nikkhil Advani. The anthology film comprised of an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Govinda, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, and Ayesha Takia.

Arjun was last seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Disney+ Hotstar film Bhoot Police. He will be seen next in Mohit Suri’s thriller Ek Villain Returns, the thematic sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain. The film also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

