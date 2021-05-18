Arjun Kapoor says his sister Anshula sacrificed a lot: 'Not easy to live without having parents around'

Arjun Kapoor has said that his sister Anshula has sacrificed a lot in her life. In a recent interview, Arjun was asked about the one person in his life who has made his dreams their own. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor named his sister Anshula, adding that she has been taking care of the house while he works.

He added that he has been running away from his problems, constantly working to keep loneliness at bay. The actor plays the lead in the Netflix movie Sardar Ka Grandson, which also stars Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Arjun said, "Me and my sister, Anshula have sacrificed a lot subconsciously. She did a course in America, she graduated and she moved to India so that I don't get lonely. She looked at my life as her life. She runs the house so that I can work. It's not easy to live without having parents around, at least one child has to be slightly responsible so that the other one can enjoy, be carefree, irresponsible and go take on the world. Because acting karna matlab duniya ko take on karna (Because to act means to take on the world). You have to live in different places at different times, so I think she sacrificed a lot."

"I have run away a lot. When I lost my mom, I didn't want to be at home because I knew I would, main bokhla jaata (go down). I signed six movies and I kept working," he recalled, adding that he recently spoke with Ranbir Kapoor and realised that though Ranbir made his debut much before Arjun, in 2007, the duo has done 16 movies each.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Arjun said that he sees himself in the industry for the next 90 years. He added that he's a 'commercially successful actor' for the most part of his career.