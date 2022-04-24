Arjun Kapoor shares hilarious shirtless video of Varun Dhawan saying that they have a 'naked relationship'. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan turned 35 on Sunday. Varun's close friend actor Arjun Kapoor wished him with a special video. The clip features Varun and a birthday wish that he recorded for Arjun back in 2015. In the clip, Varun is heard talking about their friendship, Arjun's first film and even called him a lady killer. Also Read: When Varun Dhawan recalled how Divya Bharti made him an omelette: I would've loved to work with her

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “Yeh Aadmi purush hi nahi maha purush hai (this man is extraordinary) not a lot of you know this but Varun has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry a while now. So, on his birthday today, it is my pleasure to reveal his alter ego, Guruji Varun. You are the astrologer I need in my life Guruji You predicted me being a #Ladykiller in 2015!!! Now, everyone can see your skill and give you credit, exactly what you expect from everyone all time time, anyway. Happy Birthday @varundvn aka Guruji #throwback #gurujikabdayhai.”

In the clip, a shirtless Varun is seen wishing Arjun on his birthday. He says, “It's been a long journey for both you and me. Especially me being the director making you the actor that you are today and as a friend, as a brother, I am extremely proud of you. You taught me so much and I tend to learn a lot more from you in terms of management of the ladies, which you are very good at. Arjun you are a lady killer. The reason I am not wearing a shirt is because that's the type of relationship we have with each other. It is quite a naked relationship."

Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Nice way to promote Lady killer.” Varun dropped laughing and heart emojis in the comments section. Many fans wished him and gave him a lot of blessings in the comments section.

Varun is currently shooting for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will be released on April 7, 2023. Last year, he revealed the poster of his another upcoming film Bhediya, on social media. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. In the film, Varun and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing lead roles, while actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be reprising their roles from the previous installments, Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

Varun also has Jug Jug Jeeyo in the pipeline. The comedy-drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Apart from Varun, the film will star actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

