Arjun Kapoor shares angry post about karma and revenge after slamming fake reports about Malaika Arora's pregnancy

Arjun Kapoor has shared a cryptic note about karma after fake reports of Malaika Arora's pregnancy surfaced online. On November 30, he slammed reports of girlfriend Malaika Arora being pregnant. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, and shared his thoughts on karma. He said people cannot get away after screwing other people's lives. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor strongly reacts to ‘fake’ report about Malaika Arora's pregnancy: 'Don't dare play with our personal lives')

Arjun wrote, “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You cannot get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around, comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

Arjun Kapoor shares his thoughts on karma and revenge via Instagram Stories.

On November 2, he refuted the reports that claimed him and his girlfriend Malaika are expecting their first child together. He shared a screenshot and wrote, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives.”

Arjun and Malaika Arora have been dating for many years now. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun.

Malaika will be next seen with her reality show, Moving in with Malaika, which is slated to release on December 5 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Arjun will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey, alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. It is set to release in theatres on January 13, 2023. Recently, Arjun also announced an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has The Lady Killer, with Bhumi in the pipeline.

