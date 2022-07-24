Arjun Kapoor stops paparazzi from standing on road: 'Humara naam kharab hota hai'

In a video shared online, Arjun Kapoor is seen telling paparazzi not to stand in the middle of the road to click his pictures. Arjun also said that “We don't own this road." Arjun is currently promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor will hand over his social media accounts to Tara Sutaria for Ek Villain Returns promotions, here's why

In the video, Arjun tells the paparazzi, "Andar aa jayiye. Humari road nahi hai yeh. Aap log yeh karte ho aur naam humara kharab hota hai, yeh sab matt kiya karo. Aap log aise aate ho kisi ko lag jayegi (This is not our road. You guys do such things and people blame us for blocking the roads. Don't do these things. You guys do such things, someone will get hurt).”

One person commented “So humble.” Another one said, “If you'll mute this video, you will not be able to guess that he's angry.” Recalling the time when a paparazzi met with an accident while clicking Kareena Kapoor's pictures, one said, “He is doing the right thing. That paparazzo got so hurt while clicking Kareena's pictures.” Also Read: Kareena Kapoor yells ‘sambhalo yaar’ to her driver as paparazzo gets injured by her car. Watch

Arjun is film producer Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie Kapoor's eldest son. He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade. Before that, he worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. Arjun was last seen in Pawan Kripalani's horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The film also starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

He will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to 2014 hit film Ek Villain that featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The new film will also star Disha Patani and John Abraham and will hit theatres on July 29.

