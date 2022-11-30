Arjun Kapoor strongly reacts to ‘fake’ report about Malaika Arora's pregnancy: 'Don't dare play with our personal lives'

Arjun Kapoor refutes reports of girlfriend Malaika Arora being pregnant. The actor took to his Instagram handle and condemned the ‘fake’ rumours. He also called out the news portal and the journalist in his post. Also read: Malaika Arora shares cryptic ‘I said yes’ post on Instagram, gets bombarded with congratulations. Is she engaged?

Sharing a screenshot of the news, Arjun wrote in a rather long post, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives.”

Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram Stories.

The report claimed that Arjun and Malaika Arora are expecting their first child together. Reportedly, they announced the news to their close people and friends during their last trip to London earlier this year. The couple were spotted exploring places in London in October.

Earlier, Malaika had sparked engagement rumours with the announcement post of her upcoming show, Moving In with Malaika. The show marks her OTT debut, featuring her life in an unfiltered manner. Previously the couple are often seen caught in the middle of wedding rumours.

Malaika and Arjun went public about their relationship in 2019 after years of dating in secret. They were initially trolled for their age gap. However, the two didn't le. Arjun earlier revealed on Koffee With Karan that he isn't ready to settle down with Malaika.

Arjun told Karan he is more focused on his career rather than getting married soon. "Itt's been two years of this lockdown and Covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career," he said.

"I'm a very realistic person Karan, it's not like I need to hide anything. I'm not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work," he added.

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. The two finalised divorce in 2016 and co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.

