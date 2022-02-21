Arjun Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt as Ranbir Kapoor visits Taj Mahal with him instead of her. See pic

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a post, teasing actor Ranbir Kapoor over their Taj Mahal visit and also tagged his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a photo of his profile with the monument in the distance.

In the picture, seemingly captured by Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor smiled while looking away from the camera. Sharing the post, he wrote, "When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me.." Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Haha finally you both saw the Taj." Arjun replied, "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia (laughing emoji)."

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple fell in love during the shooting of Brahmastra, their first project together on the big screen. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It will be the first part of a proposed fantasy trilogy and is set for a theatrical release on September 9 this year.

Earlier in the day, actor Manjot Singh had shared an unseen picture on his Instagram. The photo featured Manjot, Ranbir, Arjun along with actor Varun Sharma and musician Pritam. All of them sat inside a private jet as they posed for the photo. Sharing it, Manjot wrote, "Aaj ki yatra sukhad rahi (Today's journey was good)!"

The celebrities flew from Mumbai to Agra recently to attend the wedding of filmmaker Luv Ranjan and his longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid. The guest list also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Kartik Aaryan. For the wedding ceremony, the celebrities were dressed in white outfits.

Luv is known for his films including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Akash Vaani. He is now shooting for his next untitled film with Ranbir and Shraddha in the lead roles. The movie also features actor Dimple Kapadia and film producer Boney Kapoor. Luv is also producing Arjun's upcoming film Kuttey, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan Bharadwaj.

