Arjun Kapoor: We’ve been introduced to OTT in a big way, let’s use that to tell more stories

Even as everything looked hunky dory in the beginning of 2021, it took a tumble yet again when the second wave of pandemic started to engulf the country. However, in that short span of time when cinemas were still open, Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) managed to get theatrical release. And now that the film has made its way to an OTT platform, it’s being rediscovered in a whole new way.

“I’m just happy the film is getting the love and acclaim it deserves. It’s a hidden gem. It couldn’t connect with people in theatres for various reasons, but the platform has made it possible for the film to reach so many audiences,” says Kapoor, confessing that SAPF wasn’t a film which was easy to commit to as an actor.

“You really realise in retrospect, whether it’s the climax or body language or the work that I put into (my character) Pinky,” he adds.

Given the situation when theatres continue to remain shut, Kapoor believes that going forward also, adapting to circumstances is going to be the key.

“You can’t be living in denial. You’ve to have an open mind and accept the uniqueness of the situation that the past year has brought. And perhaps, it’ll continue for another three to six months. We’re relearning our audiences in theatres, and at the same time, we do know that there’s an audience on the OTT as well,” notes the actor, who turns 36 today.

Kapoor asserts that as actors and entertainers, filmmakers, producers, directors and artistes, eventually what one craves for is the “consumption of our material that we provide.” And that’s why, with yet another recent OTT release, Sardar Ka Grandson, he says that the medium no longer makes a difference.

“Instead of being against it, why can’t we be collaborative and say films should work on both platforms. At the end of the day, the aim is to entertain, the platform — whether TV, OTT or theatres — shouldn’t be a concern. Our job is to get people to watch your work. We’ve been introduced to a format in a bigger way. The last one year has brought more understanding and more acceptances of the OTT platforms, so why don’t we use that to tell stories that need to be told,” he stresses.

However, Kapoor in no way is implying that cinemas will lose its sheen. “Of course I believe that theatres remain prime. It’s the most beautiful feeling in the world to be put on that big screen and watch yourself. It’s amazing to get into the magical world of the cinemas and everybody in India agrees to that,” he concludes.