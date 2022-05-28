Arjun Kapoor will hand over his social media accounts to Tara Sutaria for Ek Villain Returns promotions, here's why

Tara Sutaria corrected Arjun Kapoor's grammar on Instagram and he has also responded to the comment. Arjun had shared a post from Nainital and he wrote "at Nainital" instead of "in Nainital". Arjun and Tara will soon be seen together in Ek Villain Returns, which sparked the hilarious banter between the two. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic message amid marriage rumours)

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to 2014 hit film Ek Villain that featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The new film will also star Disha Patani and John Abraham and will hit theatres on July 29.

Arjun had shared a video of himself as he did his workout. He could be seen skipping, doing some weights and some boxing practice in the video. He captioned the video as, "Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with @drewnealpt #NoOffDays #WorkInProgress."

Tara took to the comment section on the Instagram post to write, "In* Nainital not at Nainital @arjunkapoor Arju yaaaaar." Arjun was quick to respond to her comment. "@tarasutaria can’t wait for you to write all the right captions for me when we promote V2... handing over my account to you officially very soon Professor Sutaria."

Tara suggested she'd be happyto help and wrote, "@arjunkapoor Obviously Since you’re my biggest fan, I’d be obliged." Arjun then responded with, "@tarasutaria wow come back and all haan...someone’s in the mood for banter today. "

Arjun Kapoor's post.

Arjun will be next seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in The Lady Killer'. He is also a part of 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Arjun recently completed ten years in Bollywood as his debut film, Ishaqzaade, celebrated tenth anniversary. In an Instagram post, Arjun thanked his fans, as well the Ishaqzaade team. He wrote, "10 years of living and breathing Hindi cinema every second of my life. Truly indebted to Adi sir, @yrf and my director #HabibFaisal for giving me #Ishaqzaade - a movie that turbo-charged my dream to be a Hindi film hero! A big thank you to @parineetichopra for being the most amazing first co-star one could ever get. Last but not the least, also thankful to @shanoosharmarahihai for finding and helping me audition for Yash Raj Films. Many memories, huge nostalgia and overwhelming love - this film just keeps on giving. Thank you everyone for making an under-confident kid believe in himself!"

