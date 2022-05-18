Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic message amid marriage rumours: ‘Everyone seems to know more than I do’

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a rather cryptic message on his social media, apparently aimed at gossip mongers. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a cheeky message for those who claim to know things about his life. Recently, there were rumours that the actor and his girlfriend--model-actor Malaika Arora--are set to tie the knot soon. However, neither of them has confirmed this so far. Also read: Malaika Arora hints at wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor: We discuss things a lot

On Wednesday, Arjun wrote on Instagram Stories, “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do.” He added a laughing emoji after that. The actor, however, did not add any context about who the text was aimed at and what he was referring to. However, many have speculated that it was in response to the rumours and reports of his marriage that have been doing round of late.

Earlier in the day, several reports claimed that Arjun and Malaika will tie the knot this year. A report in Bollywood Life quoted a source close to the couple that said, “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family.” The report also claimed that the couple will hold a reception party after the wedding, as the wedding will have only family and close friends in attendance.

Malaika had recently hinted that she and Arjun had discussed marriage. Speaking with Bombay Times, she had said, “The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’... that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun had opened up about his relationship with Malaika and how they arrived at the decision to go public with their relationship. He said, “The decision to come out and be open about our relationship was not something that was planned. It’s not like we spoke about it. It happened organically. As a man, I had to give space and respect to Malaika and her life decisions on whether she wants to make things public or give it more time. We knew we had to do it at some point. I think there just came a point where you kind of get tired of thinking so much about the consequences and XYZ factors. At some point, you just allow things to flow. And that’s what happened (with us).”

