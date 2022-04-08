Arjun Rampal calls GF Gabriella Demetriades ‘most beautiful, precious' on her 35th birthday. See pic

Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades turned 35 on Friday. Arjun shared a picture of Gabriella on Instagram, along with a heartfelt note. The duo met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. (Also Read: Gabriella Demetriades calls Arjun Rampal her 'baby' as she wishes him on 49th birthday. See pics)

Sharing Gabriella's picture, Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday my love. My most precious. The most beautiful. This is your year and many many many more to come. Shine on you crazy diamond. Love you. Happy birthday @gabriellademetriades #love #happybirthdaygabriella.”

Gabriella dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the picture. Actor Divya Dutta wrote, “Happy bday beautiful! Lots of love." Actor Bobby Deol commented, “Happy happy birthday,” and actor Rahul Dev said, “Lots of love.” Many fans dropped hearts emojis and wished Gabriella in the comments section.

Last year, Arjun talked about Gabriella in an interview with Pinkvilla about how the couple's relationship grew during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, “I don’t know how good the pandemic has been for us because I feel like I have been dating her for 18 years. No, she is a solid, solid girl. She reads a lot. She is a voracious reader. She reads about two books every week, and I think through the pandemic she must have read over 200 books. And really good books.”

"So her mind, her sense of style, fashion, fun, humour, all these things matter. We both are into fitness. She was a new mom and with not have that much help around because of the pandemic so we had to be so hands-on. So it has been wonderful. She has been a tremendous support to me. I love to pick her brain, pull her leg," he added.

Arjun will be seen next in Dhaakad. The film stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Arjun recently started filming for Three Monkeys, which will be an Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish series, Money Heist.

