Arjun Rampal opens up on how he, Ranveer Singh felt while shooting for Dhurandhar’s 26/11 scene: ‘Most difficult…’

Actor Arjun Rampal, who starred as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar, has opened up about the 26/11 scene in the film. In the scene, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari is seen shell-shocked as the characters of Arjun, Akshaye Khanna and others celebrate the Mumbai terrorist attack. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal in stills from Dhurandhar.

Arjun Rampal's recent post about Dhurandhar

Recently, taking to Instagram, Arjun penned a long note talking about the film’s cast and crew. A part of the note read, “#akshaykhanna you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you. @actormaddy, you are a pure genius. Can’t wait to do scenes with you one day. @duttsanjay, you know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big Jappi.”

It also read, “To the beast, the wrath of God. @ranveersingh Hamza. Man, it was a beautiful journey to watch your focus, determination, mad methods, and to stay in character. You were unabashed, fearless and endearing. Thank u for the ice baths. The last dance belongs to me. Love you.”

Arjun on 26/11 scene in Dhurandhar

Reacting to it, a person commented on how the scene was impactful and asked Arjun how the cast felt while shooting for it. It read, “The 26/11 scene was very impactful, as an audience, we felt Hamza's character, which Ranveer Singh portrayed, painfully amazing, but as an Indian, how did you and the other star cast feel while acting as your character and after the scene was cut?”

Arjun replied, “@mandala 9348, most difficult scene of my life.” Another comment read, “The whole theatre went silent as if they were living those moments. My father, who never likes any movie, had a tear and felt helpless.”

About Dhurandhar

The spy thriller Dhurandhar opened to an explosive response at the box office. The big-budget spy drama recorded a strong start across major national chains and key urban centres, giving the industry a much-needed boost during the final quarter of the year. So far, the film has collected over ₹150 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.