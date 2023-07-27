Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal's video from the ramp, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Arjun Rampal has shared a post to reveal that his daughter Myra Rampal was one of the models who walked the ramp at India Couture Week recently. He shared a video montage of her pictures and videos from the fashion week and said that he was very “proud” of her. Also read: Arjun Rampal becomes father for 4th time as girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades gives birth to second baby boy

Myra Rampal walked the ramp at India Couture Week.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “So so proud of my little, @myra_rampal who’s currently killing it on the runway @fdciofficial #coutureweek.”

Reactions to Arjun Rampal's post

Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a clapping emoji in reaction to his post. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor commented on his post, “Wow.. she’s evolving so fast and so well,” along with a heart emoji. A fan wrote, “She’s preety but she need to work on her walk.” Another said, “She looks like her mom !!! So beautiful and elegant.”

A former friend of Arjun also wrote, “Watching your beautiful daughter reminds me of our awesome time doing shows in India with you guys! Such an amazing experience for us South Africans! Jou Ma se poes - the only Afrikaans you could remember!” A comment from Arjun's fanpage read: “She's a complete artist!!!!! She can do it all, from painting to modeling. You raised a wonderful girl." A person gave the credit to Myra's “Modelling genes” in the comments section. A fan also called her “pretty”.

Arjun welcomed his second son last week

Last week, Arjun became father for the fourth time. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades gave birth to their second son. Arjun, 50, took to Instagram to announce the birth of his fourth child. He wrote, "'My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023." He shared a picture of a towel with 'Hello World' printed on it.

Arjun and Gabriella Demetriades also have a son Arik, born in 2019. Arjun was earlier married to model Mehr Jesia. Arjun and Mehr have two daughters together, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. Myra made her ramp debut earlier this year.

