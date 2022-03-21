Arjun Rampal shares son Arik Rampal's ‘summer look’ after his haircut: 'Heartbreak to cut his lovely locks'.

Actor Arjun Rampal often shares pictures with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, their son Arik Rampal and his daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal on social media. On Monday, he shared a picture of Arik after he got a haircut. Arjun and Gabriella welcomed Arik in 2019. (Also Read: Arjun Rampal's son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on sets in Delhi. See pics)

Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, “Summer look. Heartbreak to cut his lovely locks. #Arik.”

Actor Purab Kohli commented, “Beautiful boy.” Fashion designer Rohit Bal said, “He looks gorgeous.” Bobby Deol dropped heart eyes emojis in the comments section. One fan said, “Aray yeh toh chota Arjun Rampal hai (He looks like Arjun Rampal's mini version).” Another one wrote, “Congratulations too as its an important milestone.”

In July 2019, Arjun and Gabriella welcomed Arik. Arjun had posted a picture on Instagram and wri: “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal.”

Speaking in an interview with Zoom, Arjun had called Arik the cutest baby he had seen. He had said: "He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.”

Arjun was previously married to former model Mehr Jessia. The ex-couple was granted divorce in 2019, after being married for 21 years. Arjun has two daughters with her - Mahikaa and Myra.

Last year Arjun shared a picture from the sets of Three Monkeys, which will be an Indian adaptation of the famous Spanish series, Money Heist. The film will be directed by Abbas-Mustan. Arjun will also be playing the antagonist Rudraveer in the upcoming film Dhaakad, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

